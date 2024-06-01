Diploma course in agri cost mgmt

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Agriculture has launched a new educational programme, ‘Diploma in agricultural cost management (DACM)’, in collaboration with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

The two institutes have jointly developed an open and distance learning (ODL) programme to supplement the efforts.

“The programme covers farm accounting and costing, agrisupply chain management, prudent utilisation of land, water management, and other associated farming activities. It will educate and train learners to efficiently manage farm costs, enhance agricultural productivity, and provide insight into various activities, including strategic decision-making related to different aspects of agricultural production, crop cultivation, livestock rearing, financial planning, resource allocation, marketing, and risk mitigation,” the IGNOU’s regional centre here informed in a release.

The course targets urban and rural youths, small and medium entrepreneurs, farmers’ organisations, NGO functionaries, trainers, and progressive farmers, with a minimum eligibility requirement of passing 10+2 in any discipline. The course duration ranges from a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years, it said.

Admission to the DACM programme and other programmes (certificate, diploma, degree programmes for both undergraduate and postgraduate) for the July 2024 session has been opened. For admission, online forms are invited at https://ignouadmission.samarth. edu.in/.

Information regarding courses being offered at the IGNOU Itanagar regional centre is available at www.rcitanagar@ignou.ac.in. More details on all programmes are available at the IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in,” the release stated.