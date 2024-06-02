AAPDJC seeks lowering disability percentage for pension from 70+ to 40

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Joint Committee (AAPDJC) has requested the state government to lower the disability percentage for pension from 70 and above to 40.

It also appealed for reducing the eligibility age for widow pensioners from 40 years to 30 years.

Currently, disability pension is given only to people with a disability percentage of 70 and above in the state, the committee said in a press release.

On Saturday, the AAPDJC held a meeting to discuss various issues of the divyangjans. During the meeting, the participants adopted a few resolutions, which included implementation of the rights of persons with disabilities in the state; review of the Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018; and creation of a separate commissioner for persons with disabilities in the state.

The meeting was attended by members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Youth Association, Paralympic Association,

Arunachal Divyangjan Reformation Committee, Arunachal Pradesh Widow Welfare Society, and all district units of the divyangjan association.

The AAPDJC said that it will place its request before the government in the form of a memorandum.