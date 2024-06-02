Lummer Dai’s birth anniv celebrated

PASIGHAT, 1 Jun: The 84th birth anniversary of renowned author, ‘Luminous’ Lummer Dai, was celebrated at his birth village Silluk in East Siang district on Saturday.

Late Lummer Dai wrote many famous books in the Assamese language, like Pahoror Hile Hile (1961), Prithivir Hahi (1963), Mon Aru Mon (1968), Konyar Mulya (1978), Upar Mahal (2002), Adi folktale Udayachalar Sadhu(1959), etc.

He was also the founder of the first newspaper of Arunachal Pradesh, the Echo of Arunachal.

The function was organised by the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Dai’s statue was garlanded, floral tributes were paid, and Asik Yirang, Ato Lego and Maliyang Perme recited Assamese poems as part of the event.

A collection of Assamese poems in book form, titled Apun Hur, written by Maliyang Perme, was launched on the occasion.

The event was attended by office bearers of the ALS district unit, dignitaries, guests, GBs, and residents of Silluk and nearby villages.

Among others, APLS adviser Tokong Pertin and APLS East Siang vice president Mohonto Panging Pao addressed the function. (DIPRO)