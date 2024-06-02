A&P director Tage Talin retires

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Jun: Audit & pension (A&P) director Tage Talin superannuated on 31 May after rendering 39 years of distinguished service.

Talin started his service in 1984 in the health department. Having successfully cleared the APPSC exam in 1993 while on deputation to Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University), he joined as an accounts officer (now finance & accounts officer) in the state transport department. Subsequently, he served in various key capacities across diverse departments.

The A&P directorate organised a farewell function for the retiring officer at the mini-secretariat here on Saturday, during which Finance Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo Ringu handed over the pension payment order (PPO) and other retirement benefits to Talin, and wished him a happy, healthy and prosperous life ahead.

A&T Director Karluk Ronya handed over the GPF final payment order (FFO) to Talin.

Speaking during the programme, Talin advised the staff and the officials to continue to render service to the people “while processing pension cases and other retirement benefits on time, so that the retired employees do not suffer because of delayed settlement of pension.”

Accounts & Treasuries Joint Director Tarh Tabin, who has taken over the charge of the A&P director, also spoke.