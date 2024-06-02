AUS celebrates foundation day

NAMSAI, 1 Jun: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) celebrated its 12th foundation day here on Saturday.

AUS pro-chancellor Vishva Lochan in his address at the function said that “it took a lot of effort to bring up the university here,” while AUS vice-chancellor (i/c) Prof Ajith Kumar K reminisced about “how the university has evolved through 12 years of operations,” and emphasised on “creating state-of-the-art infrastructure and providing quality education right from the beginning.”

Eighteen faculty members and 36 non-teaching staffers were felicitated for serving the university for more than 10 and five years, respectively.

PR director HN Dubey and deputy registrar Vipin Rawat also spoke.

