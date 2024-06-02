DC assesses status of NH 713

KOLORIANG, 1 Jun: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Saturday assessed the status of the Joram-Koloriang road (NH 713) under Package 8. The DC was accompanied by the DDMO and the engineers of the departments concerned.

During the visit, it was found that four major bridges are incomplete. M/s Puna Hinda Engineers’ project manager Fajil Alam assured that the road project would be completed by October, as per the extension agreement.

The DC gave assurance that the administration would provide all possible help to the road construction agency. (DIPRO)