Arrangements in place for votes counting: DEO

TEZU, 1 Jun: Lohit DEO Shashvat Saurabh said that all arrangements have been made as per the ECI guidelines to ensure a peaceful votes counting process, adding that “some prohibitory measures have also been made under Section 144 CrPC.”

Briefing mediapersons on the preparedness for votes counting here on Saturday, he explained all the SOPs, rules and regulations related to the counting day.

The DEO said that “100-metre periphery of the counting hall has been designated as pedestrian zone, and three-tier security cordons have been made.”

“Any kind of victory procession is not allowed,” he said, and enumerated the arrangements, “such as parking, announcement of trends of round-wise result for the public, etc.”

SP Tumme Amo said that “we are ready for all eventuality and all necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure that the counting process iscompleted without any hiccups.”

He urged everyone to cooperate with the district administration and the security personnel to make the process a successful one.

Arrangement for votes counting reviewed

KOLORIANG: Security arrangement and counting preparedness were reviewed during a coordination meeting between the district administration and the contesting candidates and their counting agents at the DC office here in Kurung Kumey district on Saturday.

During the meeting, everyone was briefed on the counting process, and the guidelines to be followed on the votes counting day.

DEO Vishakha Yadav and the SP appealed to the candidates and their agents to “cooperate and ensure a peaceful counting process.”

The contesting candidates assured the district administration of cooperation to ensure smooth counting process.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the D-Day.

Among others, the Nyapin RO, AROs, contesting candidates and their counting agents attended the meeting. (DIPRO)