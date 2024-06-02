Solidarity march for late Millo Ricky taken out

ZIRO, 1 Jun: Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined a candlelight procession, seeking justice for late Millo Ricky, here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday evening.

Ricky had been brutally assaulted by one Dehun Umbrey in Roing (LDV) on 10 May. He was evacuated to a Dibrugarh (Assam)-based hospital,where he succumbed to his injuries on 12 May.

An FIR (u/s 342/325/307/365/34 IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Roing police station. However, the accused is yet to be arrested,even after more than 20 days following the incident.

Along with the bereaved family, relatives and well-wishers of late Millo Ricky, hundreds of members of NGOs, including the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Apatani Youth Association, and the Apatani Student’s Union, took part in the candlelight procession.

The procession started from Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School and culminated at the traffic point of MG Road market.

The participants held placards and raised chantsdemanding justice for late Ricky. Several speakers demanded the arrest of the accused and early start of trial in the case.

Later, the bereaved family and the Millo Welfare Society submitted a memorandum to the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) DC through the Lower Subansiri DC, seeking arrest of the accused at the earliest to give justice to the departed soul and to instill a sense of fair play in the established rule of law. (DIPRO)