Dist-level HDMT tournaments held

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 1 Jun: The district-level football and volleyball tournaments (boys & girls U-16) for the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy ended at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

Daporijo constituency won the boys’ football trophy,beating Taliha constituency 2-1, while in the girls’ football, Nacho beat Dumporijo 1-0 in the final.

In volleyball, Dumporijo constituency defeated Daporijo in the boys’ category and Nacho defeated Dumporijo in the girls’ section.

District Sports Officer (i/c) JJ Jeram said that the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, started in 2013,”has been a great platform for the budding players to showcase their talents.”

Earlier, on Friday, DC Talo Potom inaugurated the tournament in the presence of SP Thutam Jamba and others.