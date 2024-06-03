Significant step to regain national status with wins in Arunachal: Patel

MUMBAI, 2 Jun: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party won three seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, results of which were declared on Sunday

In a statement, the party hailed the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Pawar and Praful Patel, with the latter taking to social media platform X to assert that the victory was a “significant step on our journey to regain national party status.”

“Our newly elected MLAs Nikh Kamin, Likha Soni and Toko Tatung are poised to make substantial contributions to the state’s development and political landscape,” the NCP party said in a statement.

The NCP, which garnered 10.06 percent of the total vote, is dedicated to upholding democratic values and promoting socio-economic development

across India under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, the statement added.

In a message on X, Patel said, “The success marks a significant step on our journey to regain national party status. With previous victories in Maharashtra, Nagaland and now Arunachal Pradesh, we are just one state away from achieving our goal.” (PTI)