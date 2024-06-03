CEO calls on Governor

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain, accompanied by representative of Election Commission of India (ECI) Sundar Rajan called on Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday. They submitted a copy of the notification issued by the ECI in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, containing the names of members elected to the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly.

The Governor, while receiving the notification praised the state electoral office, its officials and staff, as well as other public officials involved in managing and overseeing the campaign and polling.

He also commended the police and central and state security personnel for their tireless and diligent efforts in upholding the sanctity of the people’s ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the voters of the state, who turned out in large numbers despite challenging terrain and weather conditions, making the current electoral process the largest democratic exercise in history.

The Governor has also congratulated all the elected representatives of the people. He expressed his hope that they will rise to the aspiration of the people and serve the society and the state with dedication and renewed zeal. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)