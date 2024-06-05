DC withdraws show cause notices to teachers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 4 Jun: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has withdrawn the showcause notice served to more than 100 teachers of various government schools in the district, “provided they adhere to their commitments.”

The DC had on 28 May served notices to the teachers to show cause as to why disciplinary action shouldn’t be taken against them for not performing their duties.

After receiving the notice, the teachers met the DC on Monday and submitted memorandums highlighting the various grievances being faced by them.

During the meeting, the DC said that the show cause notice was “never meant to harm anyone.”

Reminding the teachers of their roles and responsibilities in moulding the future of students, Potom asked them to “discharge your duties for the betterment of the students.”

The teachers assured the DC that they would discharge their duties sincerely and regularly. They further urged the DC to stay in the district for another year “for the benefit of the district, particularly the education department.”

Various issues related to improvement of schools in the district were also discussed during the meeting.