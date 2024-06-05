Capital police celebrate Ct Joram’s achievements

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The capital police congratulated Constable Pani Manju Joram for her outstanding performance in the just concluded National Muaythai Championship-2024 in Guwahati, Assam.

She won one gold and one silver medal in the championship.

“Her exceptional performance and dedication have not only brought honour to our force but have also inspired countless others,” the police said in a release.

In 2023, she won the ‘Champion of Champions’ title in the district-level arm-wrestling championship in Leparada. She continued her winning streak with a gold medal in the open State Arm-Wrestling Championship in 2024, held in Itanagar, the release said.

“Since joining the Arunachal Pradesh Police in 2014, L/Ct Pani Manju Joram has been a dedicated officer and a role model. Balancing her demanding career with her role as a mother of two children, she has shown incredible resilience and commitment both at work and in her personal life,” it said.

She is currently posted at the Niti Vihar police station, under the establishment of the Itanagar SP.

The capital police extended best wishes to Joram for her future endeavours and career.

“Her dedication, resilience and success are a testament to the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh, and we are honoured to have her as a part of our team,” the release added.