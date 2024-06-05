Plantation drive held to mark Dalai Lama’s birthday

TAWANG, 4 Jun: A plantation drive was jointly organised by the environment forest & climate change department, the Tawang forest division, and the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) around the periphery of Athiti Niwas, the erstwhile residence of the deputy commissioner, here on Tuesday.

A total of 210 saplings of blue pine, Cupressus, Cryptomeria and Illicium species were planted during the drive, which was organised to commemorate the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

MLA elect Namgey Tsering, SP Dr DW Thongon, ADC Sang Khandu, MMT president Pema Tsewang, TMES chairman Kesang Norbu and a host of students and teachers from the government town secondary school, Tawang took part in the drive.