‘Field day’ observed with carp distribution

BOMDILA, 6 Jun: The West Kameng KVK observed a ‘field day’, themed ‘Growth performance of Amur carp (improved variety of common carp) under polyculture system’, on Thursday.

“The programme was carried out by fishery expert Satyendra Kumar,” the KVK informed in a release.

The programme included pre-stocking management technology, followed by post-stocking management,”and under this, the KVK provides fingerlings of Amur carp and other culturable variety of fish seed having 8-10 gms initial body weight as stocking material and stocked on 23 June, 2023,” the release said.

During the programme, “data on body length, body depth and body weight were taken. The report on the data of the average length of Amur carp was 34.33 cms, body depth 13.66 cms and body weight was 916 gms,” it said.

“Thereafter, routine supplementary fish feed was fed by the staff of the ICAR-NRCY, under the advice and supervision of the fishery scientist of the kendra,” it informed, and added that “the OFT trial on the fishery programme is under the linkage programme between the KVK and the ICAR-NRCY to promote the fish polyculture system among the farmers of West Kameng district, the KVK informed.

“The prime objective of the programme was to show the outcome of technology in field condition where fish farmers will get acquainted in sampling/harvesting of fish in the pond.”

KARSINGSA: Ten farmers from Balapu, Pech, Chillo, Emchi, Gumto and Nirjuli villages benefitted from a fingerlings distribution programme organised by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Thursday.

“Forty thousand fingerlings of improved breed fish (Amur carp and other species) were distributed among the fish farming community.

“The main objective of fish seed distribution is to evaluate the growth performance of Amur carp under a polyculture system in farmers’ field conditions indifferent locations of the district, so that the Amur carp can be popularised among the fish farmers and the overall fish production of the state may increase manifold in the near future,” the KVK informed in a release.

The programme was coordinated by fishery scientist Dr Vivekanand Safi, and KVK Farm Manager Dr Nabam Gama.