Joint verification of interstate boundary carried out in Tarasso circle

TARASSO, 4 Apr: A joint verification exercise for demarcation of the interstate boundary between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was carried out in Tarasso circle in Balijan subdivision on Friday.

This crucial initiative marked a significant step toward resolving the longstanding boundary issues and fostering peaceful coexistence between the neighbouring communities.

The high-level team verification team was led by Assam’s Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowar and Doimuh MLA Nabam Vivek.

The administrative leadership was represented by Assam’s Bishwanath Deputy Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen.

The superintendents of police from both districts – Subhasish Baruah (Bishwanath) and Taru Gusar (Papum Pare) – also participated in the exercise.

Forest officials, including the divisional forest officers from Papum Pare and Bishwanath districts, administrative officers, goan burahs and other stakeholders were part of the team that conducted on-ground physical verification of the boundaries at key locations in Meteke, Lower Tarasso, Lower Balijan, and Dariabil villages.

This collaborative effort reflected the commitment of both the state governments to a peaceful, transparent, and mutually acceptable resolution to boundary-related concerns.

The joint verification marked a progressive step forward in building trust and ensuring the rights and welfare of people residing in the border. (DIPRO)