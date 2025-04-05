Police apprehend one for spreading misinformation on social media

BANDERDEWA, 4 Apr: The Banderdewa police on Friday apprehended one Tapi Omit (37), presently residing in Doimukh, for spreading misinformation on the social media page ‘Voice of Arunachal’ regarding the health status of the victim in the Banderdewa machete attack case.

According to a police report, the individual was using a fake Facebook account under the name ‘Kungsuk Tagung’ to spread the misinformation.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo in a release informed that a case (u/s 127/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard and the individual was produced before the Banderdewa executive magistrate Banderdewa.

“The executive magistrate has bound him down for one year, directing him to maintain peace and refrain from spreading false information,” the release added.

The SP further stated that, “while the situation is currently under control, tensions remain high and could escalate if people do not act responsibly.”

He urged the public to avoid “social media trials” and emphasised that individuals with any relevant information or evidence regarding the Banderdewa case should approach the investigating team directly at the Banderdewa police station, instead of discussing the matter on social media, as it could further complicate the case rather than aiding its resolution.

On 2 April, a fish seller was brutally attacked at around 6:30 PM in the market area inside Arunachal by one Phassang Niya, using a machete, causing serious injury.

Niya was arrested on the same day and remanded to judicial custody on 3 April after the police produced him before the chief judicial magistrate.