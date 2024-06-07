Students taken on field visits

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Seventy-nine students, along with three teachers, participated in field visits to different locations in Itanagar, conducted by the education department of Himalayan University (HU) here, on Thursday.

Themed ‘Historical monuments of Papum Pare district Arunachal Pradesh’, the main objectives of the field visits were “to enhance the students’ skill and experience field trips; to focus on providing practical learning experiences outside the traditional classroom setting; and to allow the students to apply their knowledge in real-world situations,” the university informed in a release.

It was aimed also to “improve students communication, teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking skills through hands on learning activities; to provide knowledge of preparing a report after a field visit; and to acquaint the students with practical knowledge of field studies,” it added.