QRT visits ICAR research complex

BASAR, 7 Jun: A high-level quinquennial review team (QRT), comprising its member Dr SK Dhyani and former ICAR-CIAE Bhopal (MP) principal scientist Dr Anurag Dubey, visited the ICAR research complex for NEH region here in Leparada district to review the progress made during 2018-2022.

During a meeting, officers of line departments, along with the QRT assessed the complex’ research activities to ensure sustainable development of the Northeast region.

Arunachal Pradesh ICAR Centre Head Dr L Wangchu presented the five-yearly achievements to the QRT members.

ICAR RC DAFS Head Dr Sandeep Ghatak highlighted “the role of the QRT in ICAR system for agriculture development,” while Dr Anuraj Dubey dwelt on the importance of “developing lightweight agricultural implements to mitigate the shortage of manual labour in hill agriculture,” the research complex informed in a release.

Dr Dubey also suggested that “small equipment may be developed according to soil and location of the region,” it said.

Dr SK Dhyani advocated coordination with the line departments for the benefit of the farmers, and suggested that “farmers-to-farmers technology transfer will be more beneficial.”

Officials of line departments and local progressive farmers offered their suggestions for enhancing agricultural sustainability in the region.

“The team visited the different units of the ICAR’sresearch farm, such as mushroom, horticulture, agriculture, agroforestry, natural farming, dairy, and piggery, and interacted with scientists and farm staffers.

“The QRT members also interacted with the KVK staffers and visited the different demonstration units of the KVK in Bam, such as poultry, horticulture, crop cafeteria, natural farming, etc,” the release said.