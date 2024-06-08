Training prog on pig production

NAMSAI, 7 Jun: Twenty pig farmers participated in a three-day training programme on ‘sustainable pig production in rural’, organised by the Namsai KVK,which concluded here on Friday.

During the training programme, which was sponsored by Umiam (Meghalaya)-based ICAR RC for NEHR,animal science expert Dr Binod Kumar Borah “described details about the manage-mental expects of pig rearing at rural, including housing, feeding and disease management,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that “he emphasised on preventing fatal diseases like classical swine fever through periodic vaccination and African swine fever through adopting strict biological control measures.”

Earlier, addressing the inaugural function on 5 June, KVK Head Dr U Barua spoke on the “scope of swine production in rural areas of Namsai district and how it can enhance the rural economy by utilising the local resources or household waste resources in swine production,” the release stated.

Plant protection scientist Dr MS Bora highlighted the importance of “integrated pig-, fish-, paddy- or horticulture-based farming model for maximum profit,” while senior scientist Dr Sourabh Deori from the ICAR RC for NEHR spoke about “the breed and breeding management of pig,” it said.

“He also urged the trainees to adopt AI technology to breed their sows for production of quality piglets,” it added.

NICRA project SRF N Munglang dwelt on “environment-friendly farm management,” the release said.

Forty improved variety cross-bred piglets like lumsniang and HDK-75 (75% Hampshire & 25% local) were distributed among the farmers, along with feeds and medicines, it said.