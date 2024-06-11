RCML distributes books to 8 schools

ROING, 10 Jun: The research team of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) distributed pictorial books in Idu Mishmi language to eight schools in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

The schools were Intaya Higher Secondary School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nani Maria School in Roing, Anakum Academy, Government Secondary School, Future Foundation Academy in Abali, Countryside English School in Harupahar and Government Middle School in Iduli.

During the visits, the centre’s research team encouraged the students from diverse communities to participate in the online folktale writing competition organized by the centre.

The programme was organized as part of the Centre’s mission to promote and revitalize the indigenous languages and cultures of Arunachal Pradesh.