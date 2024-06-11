Training for ITI instructors begins

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Jun: A Training of Trainers (ToT) program for ITI instructors in emerging IT technologies organized by the department of skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) began at the NIELIT here on Monday.

The program focuses on three critical areas: data science, web development and the Internet of Things (IoT). The trainings are being held in three sets of 5-day each at NIELIT campus.

It was inaugurated by commissioner, department of skill development & entrepreneurship, GoAP Saugat Biswas amidst the presence of NIELIT Itanagar director in-charge Rintu Das, Scientist-D Anup Kumar, resource person Dr. Bimal K. Kalita besides, officials of NIELIT Itanagar and DSDE, GoAP.

Biswas, in his inaugural address appealed to the trainees to grab the opportunity to garner knowledge and skills to shape the young minds of the state in the field of emerging technologies for enhanced employability/entrepreneurship development.

“This initiative underscores the commitment of the department of SD&E, GoAP to equip ITI instructors with advanced skills, thereby fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability to emerging technological trends. By participating in this program, instructors will gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in these high-demand fields, ultimately benefiting their students and aligning vocational training with industry needs,” he added.