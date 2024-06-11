RGU workshop on language and literature

RONO HILLS, 10 Jun: A two-day workshop on ‘Doing research in language and literature,’ began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The workshop is being organized by the university’s English department to facilitate the students and research scholars of the present and former batches in choosing and formulating their areas and topics of research.

“One of the main objectives of the workshop is to acquaint the participants with the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach in research as envisaged in the NEP 2020,” the RGU informed in a release.

Resource persons from within and outside the RGU will discuss the various aspects related to research in language and literature.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, who chaired the inaugural session, spoke on the significance that research holds in the overall design of the NEP 2020.

Stating that the workshop would prove beneficial for the participants, Dr. Rikam exhorted them to attend it sincerely.

In his brief address, Dean of the Faculty of Languages prof. S.S Singh highlighted the history and prospective of research and threw light on the significant aspects of the NEP 2020.

Earlier, Dr. Miazi Hazam explained the objectives of the workshop.

Head of English department prof. K.C Mishra made a special mention of the unwavering support extended by vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha in organizing the workshop and all other academic activities.

The workshop is being coordinated jointly by Dr. Miazi Hazam and Dr. D.S Gupta from the Department of English.