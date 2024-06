AALO, 11 Jun: The Taami Komji (Young Girls) 2.0 Football Tournament began at the Bogdo Army football ground here in West Siang district on 10 June.

The main objective of organising the tournament is to empower the young girls and provide them with a platform to showcase their sports talents.

Eight teams are participating in the four-day tournament.

The tournament was kicked off by Brig Md Shahid Ahmed of the Indian Army (JAK Rifles).