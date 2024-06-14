Ering sworn in as pro-tem speaker

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: One of the senior members of the Assembly, Ninong Ering was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, in an official ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Governor KT Parnaik administered the oath to Ering.

Ering will perform the duties of the office of the pro-tem speaker until the speaker shall have been chosen by the Assembly. He will administer oaths to the newly-elected legislators when the House is convened.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and cabinet ministers, among others, were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)