Farmers trained in seeds testing tech

LEMMI, 13 Jun: A training programme on ‘seeds technology’ was jointly organised by the district agriculture office and the State Seeds Testing Laboratory (SSTL), Naharlagun, for the farmers of Khodaso, Taoso, Allong Topte and Pakke, here in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday.

During the programme, District Agriculture Officer Sengo Dini highlighted the importance of seeds testing and advised the participants to “grow and use healthy seeds for bumper production of crops. “

Over 30 farmers participated in the training, which was conducted by resource persons from the SSTL, including JSA Duyu Tahu and SSTL ADO Mudo Rinyo.

Pakke-Kessang ADO Y Kamdak also spoke.