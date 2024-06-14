Khandu approves release of Rs 100 cr under CMSS

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: After assuming office, Chief Minister Pema Khandu signed the first file on Thursday, approving the release of fund to the tune of Rs 100 crores under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS), to benefit about 80,000 beneficiaries across the state.

“Guided by the principles of antyodaya, the state government is dedicated to the most vulnerable and marginalised section of the society,” the CM’s PR cell informed in a release.

The CMSSS, a state flagship scheme, provides pension to persons above 60 years of age, widows, and divyangjans. “The funds approved will help in enhancing the quality of life and providing a dignified way of living to these sections of the society,” the release stated.

Khandu said that “a scheme that benefits the vulnerable sections of the society should be continued without hindrance.”

“Considering the fact that preparation of state budget has been delayed due to the general elections, it is necessary that the benefits under the CMSSS reach the needy beneficiaries at the earliest,” he said.

During the last financial year, Rs 90 crores was as allocated for the scheme, benefitting 56,030 persons above 60 years of age, 8,782 widows, and 3,950 divyangjans (differently-abled).

The government had launched the scheme in 2019,and money is deposited to the beneficiaries’ accountsthrough the DBT route, the release said.