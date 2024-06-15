ICAR scientists visit C’lang KVK

CHANGLANG, 14 Jun: Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) visited the KVK farm in Changlang district HQ here on Friday to “check the productivity of the agricultural products,” the KVK informed in a release.

The team, comprising Mau (UP)-based National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms Director Dr Alok Kumar Srivastava and Bikaner (Rajasthan)-based Indian Institute of Pulses Research Regional Station Head Dr Sudhir Kumar, also visited “the KVK orchids, piggery unit, fishery unit and the poultry unit,” the release stated.

Dr Srivastava emphasised on using microbe-based formulations, and assured to provide technical assistance and “other necessary inputs in organic mode for sustainable production from their end,” the release said, adding that Dr Kumar also assured to help the KVK in capacity-building and training programmes “for pulse-based farming, which would naturally improve soil fertility and provide farmers with extra income without additional costs.”

Earlier, Dr Devendra Kumar of the KVK briefed the team on the KVK’s activities during the last 13 years, and on how new technologies are being disseminated to the farmers in the district, it said.