Seeds distribution prog held

KANUBARI, 14 Jun: The Longding KVK distributed different varieties of rice seeds under the ‘on-farm trials on rice’ initiative to the farmers of Hasse Russa village in Longding district on Friday.

KVK Chief Technical Officer A Kirankumar Singh elaborated the “specialties, characters and parameters of production and productivity of three different varieties of rice – RCM-13, RCM-15 and RCM-16 – “which,” he said, “are developed by the ICAR research complex for NEH region, Manipur centre.”

Singh suggested to the farmers to follow the technical guidelines for successful crop management and production, and assured them that “production and productivity will be higher than other varieties if you follow the guidelines strictly throughout the cropping period.”

Twenty-three farmers participated in the programme.