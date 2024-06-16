Blood donation camp receives grand response

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: A record 260 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day at RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Friday.

According to the organisers, this was the highest single-day blood collection in the state’s history.

The collected blood units will be distributed equally to TRIHMS and RKMH.

More than 300 donors turned up for the camp, which was organised by the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) and the capital police, in collaboration with the VKV Alumni Association, the TRIHMS blood centre, and RKMH.

ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke urged everyone to participate in blood donation.

“It is not the responsibility of a single person; it requires participation from all, including NGOs, CBOs, and pressure groups. If blood donation programmes are organised during festivals, it will create mass awareness and encourage greater public participation,” he said.

Stating that around 60 per cent of the state’s

population are now aware of the importance of voluntary blood donation, he emphasised on generating awareness among the remaining 40 percent people “to create a better society.”

ICR DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta lauded Jeke’s efforts and expressed her willingness to collaborate with the ALSF in its future initiatives.

The chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak and MLA Ratu Techi also supported and contributed significantly to the event’s success, the release said.

IGP Take Ringu was also present on the occasion.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, who took care of the logistics for the camp, played a crucial role in making the programme successful.

Teams from PTC Banderdewa, Kingfisher Miss Arunachal, the State Nursing College (Naharlagun), the North East Nursing College of Health Science (Lekhi), the RKMH Nursing School, and members of several women’s groups participated in the programme.