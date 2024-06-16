Union submits reminder to SP

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: The Magong Bango Students’ Union has submitted a reminder to the superintendent of police (vigilance) to conduct an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of public fund meant for the construction of water conservation projects at Gueng Lake and Diyung Lake in Riga village in Siang district.

In the reminder, the union stated that a complaint in this regard had been lodged, “along with evidence,” in September 2023, but no action has been taken yet.

It appealed to the SP to “conduct the investigation thoroughly, without any further delay,” failing which, it said, it would seek the intervention of the higher authority.