Over Rs 3.9 cr bank loans disbursed to SHGs

PALIN, 15 Jun: A total of 257 self-help groups (SHG) mobilised under the ArSRLM received a bank loan of Rs 3,94,15,675 collectively from the SBI to pursue various livelihood activities, during a credit camp-cum-ceremonial programme for credit disbursement to SHGs registered in Kra Daadi district, held at the Nyokum hall here on Friday.

Organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and the Palin block mission management unit, the programme was attended by Palin ADC Likha Tejji, along with the DHO, the SDAO, the SBI branch manager, and the SBI assistant manager.

In his address, the ADC said, “Women need to be more informed and financially independent to rise above the state of vulnerability.”

The Tali SDAO encouraged the SHG members to “enrol in the different agriculture and horticulture schemes and access the benefits,” and assured to provide the necessary support, while Palin BMM Chi Doye asked them to “develop the financial discipline to continue strong relationship with the bank.”

The SBI branch manager expressed appreciation for the “100 per cent repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages and the untiring efforts of the ArSRLM in capacity building of SHG members,” and assured to extend “continuous support to the SHGs mobilised under the ArSRLM in the form of strategic credit linkages.”

Success stories of SHG members were also shared during the programme, which was attended also by the agriculture and horticulture HoDs. (DIPRO)