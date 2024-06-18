Anti-Malaria Month observed

YINGKIONG, 17 Jun: The Anti-Malaria Month was observed by the Upper Siang District Health Society here and in all the blocks of the district.

As part of the month-long observation, a march to spread awareness on malaria prevention was taken out on Monday by the students and teachers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) here.

DVBDCO Dr India Modi flagged off the march, which started from the higher secondary school and covered Yingkiong township, before culminating at NSCBAV. (DIPRO)