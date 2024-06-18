FSA team conducts ‘hygiene inspection’

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: A team of the East Siang Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Monday conducted a ‘hygiene inspection’ of food business operators of Pasighat.

The initiative was taken up considering the prevailing humid climatic condition and potential food poisoning. The team was led by EAC Sanjay Taram and Food Safety Officer Geney Borang.

A total of 14 eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highway were inspected.

The team found that four food business operators were trading without licence. It said that “seven food businesses were given improvement notice for improving proper hygienic condition of the establishment, waste disposal, water drainage system, utensil cleaning areas and personal hygiene of the employees.”

The designated officer for the Food Safety Act, 2006 in the district, DMO Dr K Perme, advised all food business operators and handlers to “obtain food licence by visiting the food safety and compliance system website Foscos.fssai.gov.in. (DIPRO)