‘Badminton awareness’, tournaments organised at RGU

RONO HILLS, 17 Jun: The first-ever four-day ‘Badminton awareness-cum-open tournaments’concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) badminton arena here on Sunday.

Organised by the RGU Scholar’s Forum, the tournaments featured singles and doubles events in both men’s and women’s categories.

“Naharlagun-based club’s teams lifted both the singles and the doubles men’s open championship trophies,” the university informed in a release, adding that the team comprising Megi Riram and Limi Riram defeated the pair of Kenjom Tacha and Pakli Bagra 16-21, 21-18, 13-21 in the men’s doubles category.

“In the research scholars category doubles competition final, the pair of Abhishek Balo and Litlong Nokbi emerged champions after defeating Dipika Basumatary and Yai Gamkak 21-15, 16-21, 18-21,” it added.

In the open men’s singles category, Vikash Limbu of the Naharlagun-based club defeated Biri Karakoram 21-14, 21-13, while in the open women’s doubles final, Bomdila (W/Kameng)-based club’s Purnima Sopung and Bisni Lama defeated the pair of Osinam Eko and Maiduamsai Tailu in the final 21-13,21-08, it said.

“Fifty-three teams participated in the tournaments, which had begun on 13 June in a league-cum-knockout basis,” the release informed.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin expressed hope that “this trend in giving a platform to sports lovers will grow stronger and stronger,” and hailed the players who participated in the tournament “from places like Ziro, Itanagar, Naharlagun, and Doimukh, besides RGU,and also from North Lakhimpur district of Assam, for their sportsmanship spirit.”

“Sports are an integral part of human life, and the university is putting out all its efforts to provide arenas and platforms in the campus with the aim of promoting badminton while drawing people closer to keep themselves fit and active while experiencing the spirit of this loveable sport,” he said.

He acknowledged the proprietor of Nirjuli-based R&T Car Detailing Studio, Tony Elapra, for sponsoring the prizes for the tournaments.

Dr Pertin gave away the trophies and cash prizes to all the winners, match officials and volunteers, the release said.

Among others, RGU’s faculty members, officers, research scholars, students, staff, badminton enthusiasts from nearby areas, and supporters from various clubs witnessed the programme, it said.