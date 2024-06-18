Chief defence counsel’s office inaugurated

AALO, 17 Jun: West Siang District & Sessions Judge Tageng Padoh inaugurated the chief legal aid defence counsel’s office here on Sunday, expanding the free legal services provided by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

Among others, West Siang DLSA Chief Judicial Magistrate Tadu Tamang, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Marphy Ete, Bar members, and legal aid functionaries were present at the ceremony.

“So far, legal aid defence counsel system is being implemented in 21 districts of the state, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, to provide effective and efficient free legal services to the weaker and marginalised sections of the society under the constitutional mandate,” the APSLSA informed in a release.