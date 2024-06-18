Speaker, deputy speaker hold meeting with APLA officials

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor on Monday held their first coordination meeting with the officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA).

During the meeting, Pongte dwelt on the key priorities aimed at streamlining the legislative processes and enhancing administrative efficiency. He emphasised the importance of “fostering a collaborative working environment” and highlighted the need for a “strong focus on work culture, discipline, and punctuality to ensure smooth and effective functioning of the Assembly.”

Nyigyor laid out strategies to improve administrative operations within the Assembly, and stressed on the significance of teamwork and open communication, besides underscoring the importance of “maintaining high standards of discipline and punctuality among all staff members.”

Both the speaker and the deputy speaker expressed their commitment to “driving progress and implementing initiatives that will benefit the staff and Assembly secretariat.”

They also agreed on the “need for continuous improvement and proactive measures to address any challenges that may arise.” (Speaker’s PR Cell)