Road safety committee meeting

TEZU, 17 Jun: A meeting of the district road safety committee, chaired by Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, and attended by all stakeholders, was held here on Monday.

During the meeting, Tezu DSP and the district transport officer, in collaboration with the PWD and the NHIDCL, delivered a presentation on the cases related to road accidents in the district.

The committee took cognisance of the increase in the number of accident cases and fatality in the district,and discussed various safety measures to achieve “zero accident numbers” in the district.

It was further decided that the district administration will organise awareness programmes on traffic rules and road safety measures in the entire district in this regard. (DIPRO)