Dree festival games & sports events underway

ZIRO, 18 Jun: Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra inaugurated the games and sports competitions as part of the 57th central Dree festival celebration at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, the SP said, “Ziro remains the torchbearer of the state in terms of intellectual, cultural, tourism and sports development. Other districts should emulate the success stories of the Apatanis for the development of their areas and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.”

Commending the Apatanis for their sense of unity, discipline and event management skills, the SP urged the youths to “maintain fitness and stay away from drugs and intoxicants.”

“If the youths are inclined towards joining the police force, maximum stress is laid on fitness and discipline,” the SP said.

Central Dree Festival Committee (CDFC) chairman Nani Tani said, “Games and sports are mediums of exhibitingthe skills of the youths and launch pads for careers in the field of sports. Through the CDFC games and sports competitions here, particularly in the field of football, we have been giving ample opportunities to the youths to exhibit their skills, and many have become state-level footballers while also securing jobs for themselves in the sports department through the sports quota.”

He urged the players to “maintain the spirit of sportsmanship.”

CDFC secretary-general Mudang Tage Taki and games &sports secretary Millo Bakhang in their speeches emphasised the themes ‘Zero-drug Ziro’ and ‘Clean Ziro,Green Ziro’.

Representatives of the Tanw Supung Dukung, ZPMs, and members of the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the Apatani Youth Association, and the Apatani Students’Union, besides HoDs and members of the public turned up for the event in large numbers.

Earlier, the SP flagged off a motorcycle rally of the Arunachal Bullet Club from Ziro to Itanagar, and declared open the football, volleyball and badminton championships of CDFC Ziro.

In the first football match of the tournament, defending champion Hari Sports Club (HSC) defeated the previous runner-up team Zamra Football Club (ZFC) by a slender margin of two goals to one.

Gyati Kobing and Landi Millo scored for HSC, while Bullo Khoda was the lone scorer for ZFC.

Gyati Kobing was adjudged player of the match. (DIPRO)