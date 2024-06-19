DTFI reviews performance of health facilities

NAMSAI, 18 Jun: The monthly comparative performance of all the health facilities in Namsai district for the months of April and May was reviewed during a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) at the district secretariat here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, District Health Society Chairman CR Khampa warned the persistent non-performing MOICs and HWOs, saying that “if the indicators are not improved by the next month,disciplinary action shall be initiated against the defaulters.”

The meeting was attended by, among others, the medical officers concerned and health staffers from various health facilities and health centres. (DIPRO)