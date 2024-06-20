APC, APUWJ call on IPR min, discuss welfare measures for state’s media fraternity

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: Executive members of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) met with Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Nyato Dukam at his civil secretariat office here on Wednesday to discuss various welfare measures for the state’s media fraternity.

In a letter to the minister, the organizations underscored their pivotal roles in safeguarding the welfare and rights of journalists in Arunachal Pradesh.

The APC, founded in 1982, has been a steadfast support for journalists across diverse media platforms, offering them a platform to express their views and address pertinent issues. Similarly, the APUWJ, established in 1981, has been actively advocating for the rights of working journalists in the state.

Emphasizing their exclusive responsibility for representing and advocating for journalists’ welfare in Arunachal, the organizations urged the new minister to recognize their contributions and provide support for their endeavours.

They also drew the minister’s attention to the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, designed to tackle challenges in the electronic and digital media industry, and requested its swift and early implementation to benefit the media industry and contribute to the state’s development.

The APC and APUWJ also expressed concerns over the delayed clearance of print media bills, which they pointed has impacted the financial stability of media houses.

They sought the minister’s intervention to ensure timely payments for services provided by print media.

Additionally, the organizations also stressed the importance of promptly clearing the Working Journalists Pension Scheme, highlighting its significance in providing financial security to retired journalists.

Minister Dukam on his part, assured to extend all possible support to both APC and APUWJ in their endeavours and look into the concerns raised by the media bodies.