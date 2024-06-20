Monsoon fury claims 3 lives, affects over 4700 people since April 1

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Three people have so far lost their lives due to landslides, lightning etc, in Arunachal Pradesh during this monsoon.

The deaths were reported from Siang, Upper Subansiri and Namsai districts, State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) stated in its daily situation report.

So far, a total of 47,335 people and 68 villages have been affected by the monsoon this year.

One kutcha house was fully damaged in Borami village under Tarasso circle in Papum Pare district on 18 June due to heavy rain.

In Kra Daadi, landslides damaged 10 hectares of paddy field during the last 24 hours. Heavy landslides also blocked the National Highway-713 at Kush village in Kurung Kumey district, the report said.

However, there were no reports of monsoon-related death during the last 24 hours.

Heavy rain and landslides also caused damages to roads, bridges, electric lines/poles, schools, buildings etc, across the state.

It informed that 57 roads, 33 power lines, 10 electric poles and three transformers have so far been damaged across the state during this monsoon. Further, one bridge, three culverts, nine water supply facilities, six government buildings, three schools, one hostel, one anganwadi centre, one monastery/temple were also damaged.

Further, a total of 14.58 hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops were also damaged.

Forty landslides have also been recorded so far, it said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, West Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Tirap and Changlang districts.

“Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh on 19 and 20 June,” the IMD said. It also predicted heavy rains in isolated places in the state during the next four days.