Guv advocates conducting pre-UPSC exam, obstacle courses in schools

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Governor K.T Parnaik opined that the educational institutes should conduct pre-UPSC examinations and create obstacle courses in the schools’ premises to prepare students for SSB and final selection for National Defence Academy (NDA).

Interacting with the students from VKV, Jairampur in Changlang district, who are preparing for the NDA examination, at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor said that he is keen to see more youth from Arunachal Pradesh making it to the NDA, Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy, and bring laurels to the state in the coming years.

Parnaik encouraged the students to work hard for written examinations and stressed on good general awareness.

He advised them to surround themselves with sources of knowledge, including inspiring and successful people, optimum use of the internet, and read stories of war heroes, who have done beyond their duty.

The Governor said that service in the armed forces is a noble profession, which gives the opportunity to lead, excel and serve the motherland.

As part of the preparation, the NDA aspiring students from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh underwent a two-month training course at Bhonsala Military School, Nashik sponsored by Vivekananda Kendra, Arunachal Pradesh.