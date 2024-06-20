AAPSU seeks increase in MBBS intake

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeking his intervention in increasing the intake capacity for the MBBS course at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS).

The AAPSU submitted a memorandum to the CM on Wednesday in this regard and urged him to take steps to increase the intake capacity at TRIHMS.

Informing this, AAPSU assistant general secretary Techi Raja expressed the hope that CM will intervene at the earliest.

“The student’s intake capacity in the MBBS course at TRIHMS is relatively low compared to similar institutions established in other states of the North-eastern region. It is a matter of concern for us, as it limits the opportunities for our local students to benefit from the excellent education that THRIMS offers.

This disparity is concerning, especially given the vital role that TRIHMS plays in the education and healthcare landscape of Arunachal Pradesh,” the union stated.

Further, the AAPSU said it believes that the primary objective of TRIHMS is to uplift the indigenous students and provide them with quality medical education.

“It is also imperative that special preference be provided to students from Arunachal Pradesh to ensure that more indigenous students can avail the benefits of this esteemed institution. In light of this, we strongly believe that the intake capacity for the MBBS course should be increased. Enhancing the intake capacity will not only align with the founding objectives of TRIHMS but also ensure that more students from Arunachal Pradesh can pursue their dreams of becoming medical professionals and contribute to our state’s healthcare system,” the union added.