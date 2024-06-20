RIWATCH celebrates National Reading Day

ROING, 19 Jun: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) celebrated National Reading Day with the theme “Empowering young minds through reading” at its campus in Khinjili, Lower Dibang Valley on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, RIWATCH’s administrative officer Ashokan KV spoke about the pivotal role of reading to dispel social ignorance and encourage young people to embrace reading as a habit.

Senior volunteers of the Youth Library Movement Tezu Banika Kri emphasized the importance of concentration in reading and exploring diverse genres of books.

She also highlighted the benefits of reading such as enhancing vocabulary, soft skills, and writing proficiency and demonstrated engaging storytelling techniques to captivate the students.

Youth Library Movement volunteers Marai and Tayang spoke about how reading fosters self-confidence, knowledge acquisition and language skills.

The students actively participated in the reading session led by the resource persons, focusing on expressing emotions and articulating ideas effectively. They showcased their skills through stage readings and theatrical performances.

The programme concluded with distribution of pictorial glossary books of Idu Mishmi published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages.

The event was attended by students and teachers from Anakum Academy, Future Foundation Academy, Government Secondary School, Abali, Countryside English School, Harupahar, Government Middle School, Iduli and Dibang Youth Library Hostel, Roing.