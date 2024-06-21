DC advocates ‘Make in Arunachal’ initiative

PASIGHAT, 20 Jun: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Thursday advocated ‘Make in Arunachal’ initiative for promotion of local products, entrepreneurship, and employment generation for skilled local artisans.

During his visit to the Elam Garment & Apparel Industry and its handloom unit at the industrial estate in Gumin Nagar here, the DC said, “Our products can compete with the best of the best products in the market.”

He also visited new startup units, including Siang Industries, which is producing biodegradable carry bags at the industrial estate and the ‘Asi’ packaged water plant in Tulap area.

During his visit, the DC was informed that Elam Industries, set up in 2016, is the first and the largest textiles factory of Arunachal Pradesh, employing more than 100 people.

The DC was also apprised of the need for uninterrupted power supply.

Interacting with entrepreneurs Mohonto Panging, Katon Moyong and Maglek Taki, the DC commended their enterprising spirit. “The state government and the district administration are doing their best to promote the spirit of ‘Vocal for local’ in letter in spirit,” he said.

The DC was accompanied by, among others, EACs Olak Apang and Mum Messar, Industries Deputy Director MJamoh, and ADTH Libang Perme. (DIPRO)