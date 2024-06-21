Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh government has carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Kaling Tayeng, a 1998 batch IAS officer,as the principal secretary (election), an official order said.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Wednesday, said that Vivek Pandey has been appointed as the urban affairs (urban development, town planning, urban local bodies, and housing) commissioner, replacing Pawan Kumar Sain.

Sain, who is also the chief electoral officer, will be the health & family welfare commissioner. He will also hold the additional charge as the public health engineering & water supply commissioner, replacing Audesh Kumar Singh.

Singh has been appointed as secretary to the chief minister. The order said that Sadhana Deori has also been appointed as secretary to the chief minister, in addition to her existing charges.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak has been given the additional charge of the food & civil supplies and consumer affairs commissioner.

Saugat Biwas has been appointed as the industries, trade & commerce, skill development & entrepreneurship, and labour and employmentcommissioner.

Yashpal Garg will replace Swapnil M Naik as personnel commissioner. Naik has been given additional charge as the law commissioner, in addition to vigilance secretary, in place of principal secretary Kaling Tayeng.

IOFS officer Hage Tari will be the animal husbandry & veterinary and fisheries secretary, replacing Bidol Tayeng and Saugat Biswas, respectively.

IPR Secretary Nyali Ete has been given additional charge of the urban affairs (urban development, town planning, urban local bodies, and housing) secretary.

Taru Talo will replace Hage Tari as the trade & commerce secretary.

Education Secretary Pige Ligu has been given the additional charge of water resources secretary.

Sonal Swaroop has been appointed as the cooperation secretary in place of Krishnan Kumar, who has been appointed as the health & family welfare secretary.

Bullo Mamu has been appointed as the industries, skill development & entrepreneurship secretary, replacing Hage Tari.

IFS officer Ranphoa Ngowa has been appointed as the Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) secretary, replacing Mimum Tayeng.

APCS officer Duly Kamduk has been appointed as the education and SPD, ISSE secretary, in place of Pige Ligu.

In addition to her existing charges, Sumedha Yadav has been appointed as the science & technologysecretary, upon the superannuation of Repo Ronya, the order said. (PTI)