Fish farmers get machineries

BOMDILA, 20 Jun: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar distributed farm machineries and equipment to the fish farmers of the district at the district fisheries development office here on Thursday.

The DC applauded the fish farmers for their dedication and hard work.

“It is the first time that the government has initiated a scheme to distribute essential tools and equipment to fish farmers,” she said, and stressed the importance of using tools properly to maximise benefits and output.

Sagar also encouraged the beneficiaries to motivate other fish farmers to use the tools and equipment to enhance fish production.

District Fisheries Development Officer MC Adak and Fishery Officer PK Thungon also spoke. (DIPRO)