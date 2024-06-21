PAPU NALLAH, 20 Jun: The auditions for Miss and Mr Apatani Capital Complex 2024, organised by the cultural department of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024, began at the Dree ground here on Thursday.

A large number of participants, including an Indian Air Force officer, nursing officers, an assistant professor, a veterinary doctor intern, a physiotherapist, medical aspirants, rap artists, etc, turned up for the auditions.

The festival committee’s cultural secretary Takhe Meenu Pura briefed them on the event, “which was judged by the festival committee’s IPR secretary Nending Ommo, alongside former Sunsilk Mega Miss Northeast Arunachal 2022 Nami Sumpi,” the committee informed in a release.

Sumpi will also be the groomer for the pageant.

The grand finale of Miss Apatani Capital Complex and Mr Apatani Capital Complex 2024 will be held on 3 July at the Dree ground here.