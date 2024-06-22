Pry section of GSS Sika-Bamin shifted to GPS Gehubari

PASIGHAT, 21 Jun: The primary section of GSS Sika-Bamin in East Siang district was bifurcated from the school and shifted to the nearest GPS, in Gehubari, on Friday.

“The shifting of the primary section has been done for better pedagogical management/child caring under ECCE backlog, strengthen the foundational learning, etc, thereby to achieve the goal of NEP-2020,” BEO (Academics) Okom J Panyang informed in a release.

With this, a total of 38 primary students from the school will also move to GPS Gehubari, Panyang said.

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing, SMC members, GBs, HM/HT, teachers and students of both the schools attended the programme.